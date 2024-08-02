Quad/Graphics (NYSE:QUAD) Given New $7.60 Price Target at Rosenblatt Securities

Quad/Graphics (NYSE:QUAD – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Rosenblatt Securities from $7.50 to $7.60 in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Rosenblatt Securities currently has a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on QUAD. Barrington Research lifted their target price on Quad/Graphics from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Quad/Graphics from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th.

QUAD traded down $0.07 during trading on Thursday, reaching $4.38. The company had a trading volume of 63,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 156,858. The stock has a market cap of $227.50 million, a P/E ratio of -3.50 and a beta of 1.63. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.25. Quad/Graphics has a 52 week low of $3.96 and a 52 week high of $6.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38.

Quad/Graphics (NYSE:QUAD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $654.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $648.30 million. Quad/Graphics had a positive return on equity of 24.45% and a negative net margin of 2.00%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Quad/Graphics will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 19th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.57%. Quad/Graphics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -16.00%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd acquired a new stake in Quad/Graphics in the second quarter worth about $262,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Quad/Graphics by 8,613.3% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 28,231 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 27,907 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Quad/Graphics by 271.2% during the second quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 32,175 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 23,507 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quad/Graphics during the second quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, EMC Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Quad/Graphics by 11.7% during the first quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 25,020 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 2,623 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.52% of the company’s stock.

Quad/Graphics, Inc provides marketing solutions worldwide. The company operates through United States Print and Related Services, and International segments. It offers printing services, such as retail inserts, publications, catalogs, special interest publications, journals, direct mail, directories, in-store marketing and promotion, packaging, newspapers, custom print products, and other commercial and specialty printed products; and paper procurement services.

