PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) Position Reduced by Redwood Investment Management LLC

Redwood Investment Management LLC reduced its position in shares of PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH – Free Report) by 6.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,793 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 725 shares during the quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings in PVH were worth $1,518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in PVH by 234.1% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 741,151 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $104,213,000 after acquiring an additional 519,316 shares during the period. Channing Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PVH by 648.1% in the 4th quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 581,289 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $70,987,000 after purchasing an additional 503,586 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in PVH during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,911,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in PVH by 1,954.3% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 352,448 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $43,041,000 after buying an additional 335,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. grew its position in PVH by 711.4% in the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 341,506 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $41,705,000 after buying an additional 299,418 shares during the last quarter. 97.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PVH alerts:

PVH Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:PVH traded up $0.76 on Wednesday, reaching $101.94. The company had a trading volume of 773,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 899,412. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 2.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $109.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.83. PVH Corp. has a twelve month low of $69.27 and a twelve month high of $141.15.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PVH ( NYSE:PVH Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 4th. The textile maker reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.31. PVH had a return on equity of 13.14% and a net margin of 7.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that PVH Corp. will post 11.23 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on PVH in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group lifted their price target on PVH from $158.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of PVH from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of PVH from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of PVH in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.50.

Read Our Latest Report on PVH

PVH Profile

(Free Report)

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, and Heritage Brands Wholesale segments. It designs and markets men's, women's, and children's branded apparel, footwear and accessories, underwear, sleepwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage, dresses, suits and swimwear, activewear, sportswear, socks and accessories, outerwear, golf products, footwear, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, dress shirts, handbags, fragrance, small leather goods, and other related products; and men's and boy's tailored clothing products, duvets, pillows, mattress pads and toppers, and feather beds.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PVH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PVH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PVH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.