PaLM AI (PALM) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $40.54 Million

PaLM AI (PALM) traded down 5.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 2nd. PaLM AI has a market capitalization of $40.54 million and $573,185.01 worth of PaLM AI was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PaLM AI token can now be bought for about $0.51 or 0.00000800 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, PaLM AI has traded 3.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000020 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 15.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0823 or 0.00000130 BTC.

PaLM AI Token Profile

PaLM AI’s genesis date was November 7th, 2023. PaLM AI’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,000,000 tokens. PaLM AI’s official website is palmai.tech. The official message board for PaLM AI is palmaierc.medium.com. PaLM AI’s official Twitter account is @palmaierc.

PaLM AI Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PaLM AI (PALM) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. PaLM AI has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 79,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of PaLM AI is 0.56078569 USD and is up 1.40 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 20 active market(s) with $630,495.83 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://palmai.tech/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PaLM AI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PaLM AI should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PaLM AI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

