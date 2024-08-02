Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) SVP Sells $1,177,680.00 in Stock

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Free Report) SVP Donald R. Shirley sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.28, for a total transaction of $1,177,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,772 shares in the company, valued at $4,077,128.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Packaging Co. of America Price Performance

Packaging Co. of America stock opened at $199.89 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $17.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.74. Packaging Co. of America has a 1 year low of $143.82 and a 1 year high of $201.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $185.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $179.97.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 9.06% and a return on equity of 18.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.31 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Packaging Co. of America will post 8.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Packaging Co. of America Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Packaging Co. of America’s payout ratio is presently 62.50%.

PKG has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Packaging Co. of America from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $182.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $181.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $197.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $215.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $190.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Packaging Co. of America

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nilsine Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC now owns 1,349 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $80,000. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $212,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 8,704 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,589,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.78% of the company’s stock.

Packaging Co. of America Company Profile

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

