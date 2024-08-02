Olin (NYSE:OLN) Upgraded to Overweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Olin (NYSE:OLN – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have $55.00 price target on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on OLN. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Olin from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Olin from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Olin from $59.00 to $51.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Olin from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Olin from $69.00 to $63.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Olin presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $53.86.

Olin Stock Performance

Shares of OLN opened at $44.45 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.99, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a 50-day moving average of $48.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.52. Olin has a 12-month low of $41.71 and a 12-month high of $60.60.

Olin (NYSE:OLN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. Olin had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 11.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Olin will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Olin Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 8th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 8th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Olin’s payout ratio is currently 28.78%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OLN. JB Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Olin during the fourth quarter worth $232,000. Visionary Horizons LLC acquired a new stake in Olin in the fourth quarter valued at $390,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Olin by 4,395.8% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 10,790 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $582,000 after acquiring an additional 10,550 shares in the last quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC raised its holdings in Olin by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC now owns 33,451 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,805,000 after acquiring an additional 1,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Olin by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 26,950 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after acquiring an additional 994 shares in the last quarter. 88.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Olin Company Profile

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, and chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents.

Further Reading

