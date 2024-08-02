NexGen Energy (TSE:NXE) Stock Price Down 7.6%

NexGen Energy Ltd. (TSE:NXE – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 7.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$8.49 and last traded at C$8.50. 847,815 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 59% from the average session volume of 2,085,520 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$9.20.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NXE. Ventum Cap Mkts raised shares of NexGen Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Haywood Securities raised shares of NexGen Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Raymond James lowered their target price on NexGen Energy from C$13.50 to C$13.00 in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Ventum Financial cut their price target on NexGen Energy from C$12.50 to C$12.00 in a report on Monday, July 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$13.14.

The stock has a market cap of C$4.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.36 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$9.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$10.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.12, a quick ratio of 8.20 and a current ratio of 1.96.

NexGen Energy (TSE:NXE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.04) by C($0.02). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NexGen Energy Ltd. will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Bradley John Wall sold 188,000 shares of NexGen Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.42, for a total value of C$1,395,336.00. In related news, Director Bradley John Wall sold 188,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.42, for a total value of C$1,395,336.00. Also, Director Richard J. Patricio sold 175,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.67, for a total transaction of C$1,692,285.00. 8.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NexGen Energy Ltd., an exploration and development stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation and development of uranium properties in Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Rook I project that consists of 32 contiguous mineral claims totaling an area of 35,065 hectares located in the southwestern Athabasca Basin of Saskatchewan.

