New Mountain Finance (NASDAQ:NMFC) Releases Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

New Mountain Finance (NASDAQ:NMFC – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36, Briefing.com reports. New Mountain Finance had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 31.65%. The business had revenue of $94.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share.

New Mountain Finance Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NMFC stock traded down $0.10 on Friday, reaching $12.27. 108,303 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 404,462. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. New Mountain Finance has a 12-month low of $12.12 and a 12-month high of $13.23. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.07 and a beta of 1.15.

New Mountain Finance Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.43%. New Mountain Finance’s dividend payout ratio is 115.32%.

Insider Buying and Selling at New Mountain Finance

New Mountain Finance Company Profile

In other news, Director David Ogens bought 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.62 per share, for a total transaction of $44,170.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 166,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,099,854.42. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 10.22% of the company’s stock.

New Mountain Finance Corporation (Nasdaq: NMFC), a business development company is a private equity / buyouts and loan fund specializes in directly investing and lending to middle market companies in defensive growth industries. The fund prefers investing in buyout and middle market companies. It also makes investments in debt securities at all levels of the capital structure including first and second lien debt, unsecured notes, and mezzanine securities.

