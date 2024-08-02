New Covenant Trust Company N.A. Buys Shares of 1,923 Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

New Covenant Trust Company N.A. bought a new stake in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,923 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ENPH. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Enphase Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 1,068.4% during the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 222 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 2,733.3% during the first quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 255 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 1,447.6% during the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 325 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on ENPH. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Enphase Energy from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Enphase Energy from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Enphase Energy from $71.00 to $70.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Enphase Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Glj Research began coverage on Enphase Energy in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. They set a “sell” rating and a $45.82 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $128.53.

Shares of NASDAQ:ENPH traded down $5.43 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $109.68. 3,259,916 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,184,413. The firm has a market cap of $14.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.22, a PEG ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 3.90 and a current ratio of 4.23. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $73.49 and a 52-week high of $145.50. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.30.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.06). Enphase Energy had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 17.30%. The business had revenue of $303.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $309.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. Enphase Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 57.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

In other Enphase Energy news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.27, for a total transaction of $616,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 107,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,306,133.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 5,000 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.27, for a total value of $616,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 107,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,306,133.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thurman J. Rodgers sold 319,526 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.53, for a total value of $40,429,624.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,984,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,106,629.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control.

