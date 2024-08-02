New Covenant Trust Company N.A. Acquires Shares of 1,348 Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

New Covenant Trust Company N.A. acquired a new stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,348 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. iA Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Medtronic in the 1st quarter valued at $513,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 37.0% during the 1st quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 11,318 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $986,000 after acquiring an additional 3,056 shares during the period. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 49,062 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $4,098,000 after acquiring an additional 831 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 72,529 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $6,320,000 after acquiring an additional 5,201 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,170,412 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $189,151,000 after acquiring an additional 15,677 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Medtronic

In related news, CEO Geoffrey Martha sold 19,113 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.77, for a total transaction of $1,601,096.01. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 143,348 shares in the company, valued at $12,008,261.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MDT traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $80.49. 4,818,191 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,320,693. The company has a market capitalization of $103.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Medtronic plc has a 52-week low of $68.84 and a 52-week high of $89.18. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.71.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $8.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.44 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 11.36%. Medtronic’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.57 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.44 EPS for the current year.

Medtronic Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were given a $0.70 dividend. This is a positive change from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 101.82%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MDT has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup cut their price target on Medtronic from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Medtronic in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “sell” rating and a $83.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Medtronic from $88.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Medtronic from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Medtronic currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.90.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

