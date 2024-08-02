New Covenant Trust Company N.A. Acquires Shares of 1,348 Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

New Covenant Trust Company N.A. acquired a new stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,348 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. iA Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Medtronic in the 1st quarter valued at $513,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 37.0% during the 1st quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 11,318 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $986,000 after acquiring an additional 3,056 shares during the period. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 49,062 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $4,098,000 after acquiring an additional 831 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 72,529 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $6,320,000 after acquiring an additional 5,201 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,170,412 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $189,151,000 after acquiring an additional 15,677 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.
Insider Transactions at Medtronic
In related news, CEO Geoffrey Martha sold 19,113 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.77, for a total transaction of $1,601,096.01. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 143,348 shares in the company, valued at $12,008,261.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.
Medtronic Price Performance
Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $8.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.44 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 11.36%. Medtronic’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.57 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.44 EPS for the current year.
Medtronic Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were given a $0.70 dividend. This is a positive change from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 101.82%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
MDT has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup cut their price target on Medtronic from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Medtronic in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “sell” rating and a $83.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Medtronic from $88.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Medtronic from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Medtronic currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.90.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on MDT
About Medtronic
Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Medtronic
- What is a Dividend King?
- First Solar Stock: The Dawn of a New Rally in Share Prices
- What is a Special Dividend?
- Mastercard Stock’s Q2 Financial Results Outshine Competitors
- Most Volatile Stocks, What Investors Need to Know
- Tobacco Giant’s Shares Fall on EPS Miss, Lackluster Pouch Gains
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.