Nautilus Biotechnology (NASDAQ:NAUT) Issues Earnings Results

Nautilus Biotechnology (NASDAQ:NAUT – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.02, Yahoo Finance reports. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.13) earnings per share.

Nautilus Biotechnology Price Performance

Nautilus Biotechnology stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.71. The stock had a trading volume of 69,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,008. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.68. Nautilus Biotechnology has a twelve month low of $2.19 and a twelve month high of $4.00. The firm has a market cap of $339.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.93 and a beta of 1.20.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NAUT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Nautilus Biotechnology in a report on Thursday, June 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Nautilus Biotechnology in a report on Monday, June 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock.

Nautilus Biotechnology Company Profile

Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc, a development stage life sciences company, engages in creating a platform technology for quantifying and unlocking the complexity of the proteome. The company develops Nautilus Platform, a proteomics platform that includes end-to-end solution comprised of instruments, consumables, and software analysis.

