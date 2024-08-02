Medicenna Therapeutics (TSE:MDNA) Trading Up 14.1%

Medicenna Therapeutics Corp. (TSE:MDNA – Get Free Report) traded up 14.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$2.55 and last traded at C$2.43. 82,674 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 33% from the average session volume of 123,361 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.13.

Medicenna Therapeutics Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$2.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$1.68. The company has a market cap of C$175.73 million, a P/E ratio of -10.30 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 4.65 and a current ratio of 5.00.

About Medicenna Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Medicenna Therapeutics Corp., an immunotherapy company, engages in the development and commercialization of Superkines and empowered Superkines for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. It develops MDNA55, an interleukin- 4 (IL-4) EC for the treatment of recurrent glioblastoma, as well as for brain tumors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Medicenna Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medicenna Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.