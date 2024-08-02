Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. Marriott International had a negative return on equity of 306.69% and a net margin of 12.01%. The company had revenue of $6.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.26 EPS. Marriott International’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of MAR traded down $5.66 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $213.12. The stock had a trading volume of 1,109,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,474,515. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $238.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $241.88. Marriott International has a 1-year low of $180.75 and a 1-year high of $260.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 1.60.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th were issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. This is a positive change from Marriott International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.01%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho lifted their price target on Marriott International from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Marriott International from $248.00 to $238.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Marriott International from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Marriott International from $252.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Susquehanna began coverage on Marriott International in a research report on Friday, June 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $255.00 price target on the stock. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $241.22.

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, and City Express by Marriott brand names, as well as operates residences, timeshares, and yachts.

