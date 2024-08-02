Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. Marriott International had a negative return on equity of 306.69% and a net margin of 12.01%. The company had revenue of $6.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.26 EPS. Marriott International’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis.
Marriott International Price Performance
Shares of MAR traded down $5.66 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $213.12. The stock had a trading volume of 1,109,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,474,515. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $238.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $241.88. Marriott International has a 1-year low of $180.75 and a 1-year high of $260.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 1.60.
Marriott International Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th were issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. This is a positive change from Marriott International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.01%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Get Our Latest Report on Marriott International
Marriott International Company Profile
Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, and City Express by Marriott brand names, as well as operates residences, timeshares, and yachts.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Marriott International
- How is Compound Interest Calculated?
- Amazon Stock is Primed to Rebound Strongly After AI Bubble Bursts
- What Does a Stock Split Mean?
- Shell Stock: Oil & Gas Giant Committed to Buybacks and Dividends
- Russell 2000 Index, How Investors Use it For Profitable Trading
- Chevron Stock Dips as Earnings Miss Highlights Merger Uncertainty
Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.