Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. Lemonade had a negative return on equity of 30.30% and a negative net margin of 48.14%. The company had revenue of $122.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.77 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.97) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Lemonade updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS and its Q3 2024 guidance to EPS.

Lemonade Stock Performance

Lemonade stock traded down $4.59 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,240,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,715,352. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.25. Lemonade has a 12-month low of $10.27 and a 12-month high of $24.55. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.76 and a beta of 1.78.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LMND has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Lemonade from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Lemonade from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Lemonade in a report on Monday, April 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.86.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Timothy E. Bixby purchased 15,000 shares of Lemonade stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.51 per share, for a total transaction of $232,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at $387,750. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Timothy E. Bixby purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.51 per share, with a total value of $232,650.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $387,750. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Timothy E. Bixby sold 2,077 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.03, for a total transaction of $33,294.31. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 273,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,385,840.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

Lemonade Company Profile

Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products through various channels in the United States, Europe, and the United Kingdom. Its insurance products include stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property.

