Jane Street Group LLC Has $101.88 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Free Report) by 234.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,419,362 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,696,862 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 1.77% of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF worth $101,879,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 17,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $735,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 32,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,354,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC now owns 116,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,902,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $692,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the period. Finally, Pinion Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Pinion Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF alerts:

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SRLN traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $41.75. 2,652,909 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,053,959. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 12 month low of $41.19 and a 12 month high of $42.15. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $41.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.86.

About SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF

The SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides actively managed exposure to noninvestment-grade, floating-rate senior secured debt of US and non-US corporations that resets in 3 months or less. SRLN was launched on Apr 3, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.