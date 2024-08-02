Jane Street Group LLC Acquires 2,719,430 Shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report) by 5,410.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,769,692 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,719,430 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.82% of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $69,935,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 251.5% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 1,952 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 157,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,912,000 after acquiring an additional 1,329 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $316,000. PFG Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 12,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 2,488 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Price Performance

SCHE stock traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.87. The stock had a trading volume of 974,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,073,736. The firm has a market cap of $9.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.66. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $22.88 and a 52-week high of $27.78.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.