Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $45.00.

A number of research firms recently commented on IRDM. BWS Financial restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Iridium Communications in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Barclays increased their target price on Iridium Communications from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Iridium Communications

Iridium Communications Stock Performance

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IRDM. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Iridium Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,079,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Iridium Communications by 44.9% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,743,482 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $71,762,000 after purchasing an additional 539,909 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Iridium Communications by 44.9% in the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,743,482 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $71,762,000 after purchasing an additional 539,909 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Iridium Communications by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,090,326 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $316,283,000 after purchasing an additional 336,989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Iridium Communications in the 1st quarter valued at about $7,437,000. 84.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IRDM stock opened at $28.81 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.30 and its 200-day moving average is $29.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. The company has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 136.48 and a beta of 0.65. Iridium Communications has a twelve month low of $24.14 and a twelve month high of $51.80.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $201.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.01 million. Iridium Communications had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 11.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.24) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Iridium Communications will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

Iridium Communications Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. This is an increase from Iridium Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. Iridium Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 266.67%.

About Iridium Communications

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services and products to businesses, the United States and international governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

Featured Stories

