Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 5.850-6.150 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 5.860. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.5 billion-$1.5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.5 billion. Huron Consulting Group also updated its FY24 guidance to $5.85-$6.15 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on HURN shares. Truist Financial reiterated a buy rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $133.00 target price on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Huron Consulting Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Benchmark reissued a buy rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wedbush restated an outperform rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Huron Consulting Group currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $130.75.

Huron Consulting Group stock traded down $4.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $107.89. The stock had a trading volume of 112,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 141,716. Huron Consulting Group has a one year low of $84.26 and a one year high of $115.65. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $99.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.70. The company has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.38 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 2.40.

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.20. Huron Consulting Group had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 20.19%. The company had revenue of $371.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $374.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Huron Consulting Group will post 5.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John Mccartney sold 1,259 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.38, for a total value of $120,083.42. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,530,895.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director John Mccartney sold 1,259 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.38, for a total transaction of $120,083.42. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 57,988 shares in the company, valued at $5,530,895.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO C. Mark Hussey sold 34,013 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.69, for a total transaction of $3,424,768.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 85,081 shares in the company, valued at $8,566,805.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,872 shares of company stock valued at $3,601,300 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides consultancy services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Healthcare, Education, and Commercial. The Healthcare segment provides financial and operational performance improvement consulting services; digital offerings, spanning technology and analytic-related services; software products; organizational transformation services; revenue cycle managed and outsourcing services; financial and capital advisory consulting services; and strategy and innovation consulting services to national and regional health systems, academic and community health systems, federal health system, public, children's and critical access hospitals, physician practices and medical groups, payors, and long-term care or post-acute providers.

