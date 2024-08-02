Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) Holdings Raised by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 411,051 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,988 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.18% of Hologic worth $32,046,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HOLX. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Hologic during the 4th quarter worth $217,529,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Hologic by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,507,743 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $116,797,000 after buying an additional 19,680 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its stake in Hologic by 39.8% in the 4th quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 397,251 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,384,000 after buying an additional 113,050 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in Hologic by 51.4% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 518,596 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $40,430,000 after buying an additional 176,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its stake in Hologic by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 2,184,427 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $170,297,000 after buying an additional 338,212 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HOLX. Argus raised their target price on shares of Hologic from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Hologic in a research report on Tuesday. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $92.00 price target on shares of Hologic in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Hologic from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Hologic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.45.

Hologic Price Performance

HOLX stock traded down $0.90 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $81.61. 3,005,531 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,636,326. Hologic, Inc. has a one year low of $64.02 and a one year high of $82.65. The stock has a market cap of $19.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.19. The company has a current ratio of 3.97, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.04. Hologic had a net margin of 17.59% and a return on equity of 19.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Hologic, Inc. will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Hologic news, Director Christiana Stamoulis sold 9,039 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.50, for a total value of $718,600.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,615,024. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Hologic news, Director Christiana Stamoulis sold 9,039 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.50, for a total value of $718,600.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,615,024. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephen P. Macmillan 44,039 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The disclosure for this trade can be found here. Insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Hologic Profile

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment. The company operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. It provides Aptima molecular diagnostic assays to detect the infectious microorganisms; Aptima viral load assays for Hepatitis B virus, Hepatitis C virus, human immunodeficiency virus, and human cytomegalo virus; Aptima bacterial vaginosis and candida vaginitis assays for the diagnosis of vaginitis; Aptima SARS-CoV-2 and Panther Fusion SARS-CoV-2 assays to detect SARS-CoV-2; ThinPrep System for cytology applications; and Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test that assists physicians in assessing the risk of pre-term birth.

