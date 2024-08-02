Haleon (NYSE:HLN) Shares Gap Up to $9.33

Shares of Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $9.33, but opened at $9.62. Haleon shares last traded at $9.65, with a volume of 264,533 shares traded.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. HSBC assumed coverage on Haleon in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Haleon in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Haleon Trading Up 3.6 %

The firm has a market cap of $44.15 billion, a PE ratio of 31.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Haleon (NYSE:HLN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.01). Haleon had a return on equity of 13.17% and a net margin of 9.68%. The business had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. Analysts expect that Haleon plc will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HLN. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Haleon by 182.3% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 438,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,726,000 after buying an additional 283,410 shares during the period. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Haleon during the first quarter worth $1,969,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Haleon by 164.6% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 13,542,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,454,000 after acquiring an additional 8,423,475 shares in the last quarter. Patrick M Sweeney & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Haleon in the fourth quarter valued at $1,083,000. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Haleon by 2.1% in the first quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 8,401,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,332,000 after acquiring an additional 175,082 shares in the last quarter. 6.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Haleon plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of various consumer healthcare products in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides oral health products, such as toothpastes, mouth washes, and denture care products under the Sensodyne, Polident, Parodontax, Biotene brands; and vitamins, minerals, and supplements under Centrum, Emergen-C, Caltrate brands.

