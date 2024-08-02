Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN) Shares Gap Up to $12.25

Shares of Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $12.25, but opened at $13.59. Grid Dynamics shares last traded at $13.60, with a volume of 288,940 shares.

GDYN has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Grid Dynamics from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. TD Cowen raised Grid Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Grid Dynamics in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Grid Dynamics in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Grid Dynamics from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.17.

The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 463.49 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.56.

Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $79.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.48 million. Grid Dynamics had a net margin of 0.72% and a return on equity of 3.31%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Livschitz Leonard 15,000 shares of Grid Dynamics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Livschitz Leonard 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Leonard Livschitz sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.63, for a total value of $116,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,555,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,355,128.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 70,000 shares of company stock valued at $715,750 in the last 90 days. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Grid Dynamics by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 855 shares during the period. Mirador Capital Partners LP lifted its position in shares of Grid Dynamics by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 123,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,297,000 after buying an additional 954 shares during the period. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Grid Dynamics by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 106,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,119,000 after buying an additional 1,735 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Grid Dynamics by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 10,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 1,770 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Grid Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Institutional investors own 71.18% of the company’s stock.

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology consulting, platform and product engineering, and analytics services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers cloud platform and product engineering services, such as architecting, designing, and building scalable and secure cloud-based platforms and business applications; and AI/machine learning and data platform engineering services that build platforms to facilitate batch and streaming data ingestion, quality governance, orchestration, semantic modeling, observability, and analysis at scale.

