Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 2.650-2.850 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 2.670. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Graphic Packaging also updated its FY24 guidance to $2.65-2.85 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on GPK shares. StockNews.com cut Graphic Packaging from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Graphic Packaging from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Graphic Packaging in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $35.20 price objective for the company. Truist Financial reiterated a buy rating and set a $35.00 target price (up from $33.00) on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Graphic Packaging from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $31.15.

Shares of GPK stock traded up $1.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $30.12. 4,467,952 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,718,583. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.00. The firm has a market cap of $9.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.72, a P/E/G ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.24. Graphic Packaging has a fifty-two week low of $20.07 and a fifty-two week high of $30.66.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. Graphic Packaging had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 32.55%. The business’s revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Graphic Packaging will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. Graphic Packaging’s payout ratio is 18.10%.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and sells consumer packaging products to brands in food, beverage, foodservice, household, and other consumer products. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Manufacturing, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging.

