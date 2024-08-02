Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:RYLD) Sets New 12-Month Low at $15.62

Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:RYLD – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $15.62 and last traded at $15.70, with a volume of 368686 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.01.

Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 0.62. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.38.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RYLD. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF by 29.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 242,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,060,000 after purchasing an additional 55,041 shares during the period. Camelot Portfolios LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $175,000. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF by 432.4% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,733 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,990,000. Finally, Investment Partners Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,313,000.

Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF Company Profile

