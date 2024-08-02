Gemini Dollar Market Cap Reaches $101.16 Million (GUSD)

Gemini Dollar (GUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 2nd. Gemini Dollar has a total market cap of $101.16 million and $1.69 million worth of Gemini Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Gemini Dollar token can now be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00001589 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Gemini Dollar has traded up 0.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Gemini Dollar

Gemini Dollar launched on September 9th, 2018. Gemini Dollar’s total supply is 100,866,545 tokens. The Reddit community for Gemini Dollar is https://reddit.com/r/gemini and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Gemini Dollar is www.gemini.com/dollar. Gemini Dollar’s official Twitter account is @gemini and its Facebook page is accessible here. Gemini Dollar’s official message board is www.gemini.com/cryptopedia/gusd-stablecoin-gemini-dollar.

Buying and Selling Gemini Dollar

According to CryptoCompare, “The Gemini dollar (GUSD) is a U.S. dollar-backed stablecoin developed by Gemini, a licensed digital asset platform. It’s a fast and efficient cryptocurrency used in the crypto economy. GUSD was created by the Gemini crypto exchange, founded by the Winklevoss twins. GUSD is used for global transfers and earning interest through lending services.”

