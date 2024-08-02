FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) Updates Q3 2024 Earnings Guidance

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.850-0.950 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.890. The company issued revenue guidance of -. FirstEnergy also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 2.610-2.810 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Bank of America increased their price objective on FirstEnergy from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Mizuho upped their target price on FirstEnergy from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of FirstEnergy from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $40.92.

Get FirstEnergy alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on FirstEnergy

FirstEnergy Price Performance

FE stock traded down $0.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $42.49. The stock had a trading volume of 1,560,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,966,366. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.55, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $39.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.38. FirstEnergy has a twelve month low of $32.18 and a twelve month high of $43.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.56. The company had revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.47 billion. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 12.61%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that FirstEnergy will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FirstEnergy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 7th. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 97.70%.

FirstEnergy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for FirstEnergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstEnergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.