FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) Issues Q3 2024 Earnings Guidance

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.850-0.950 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.890. The company issued revenue guidance of -. FirstEnergy also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 2.610-2.810 EPS.

FirstEnergy Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of FE traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $42.46. The company had a trading volume of 1,651,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,966,981. The company has a market capitalization of $24.45 billion, a PE ratio of 24.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. FirstEnergy has a one year low of $32.18 and a one year high of $43.65. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $39.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.38.

Get FirstEnergy alerts:

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.56. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 12.61% and a net margin of 6.61%. The company had revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that FirstEnergy will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FirstEnergy Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 7th will be given a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 7th. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 97.70%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on FE shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on FirstEnergy from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 24th. StockNews.com upgraded FirstEnergy from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Barclays boosted their price target on FirstEnergy from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on FirstEnergy in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They set a buy rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on FirstEnergy from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FirstEnergy presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $40.92.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on FE

FirstEnergy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for FirstEnergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstEnergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.