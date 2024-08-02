FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The utilities provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.56, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $3.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 billion. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 12.45%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share.

FirstEnergy Stock Performance

Shares of FE stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $41.90. 4,662,196 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,973,543. The company has a market capitalization of $24.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.08, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $39.18 and its 200 day moving average is $38.35. FirstEnergy has a 1 year low of $32.18 and a 1 year high of $42.14.

FirstEnergy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 7th. FirstEnergy’s payout ratio is currently 97.70%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of FirstEnergy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of FirstEnergy in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.55.

FirstEnergy Company Profile

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

