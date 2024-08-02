First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund (NYSE:FAM) Short Interest Up 13.7% in July

First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund (NYSE:FAMGet Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 35,600 shares, a growth of 13.7% from the June 30th total of 31,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of FAM stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $6.49. 37,800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,667. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.38. First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $5.38 and a fifty-two week high of $6.67.

First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 1st.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Karpus Management Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 1,452,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,137,000 after purchasing an additional 99,148 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund by 25.4% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 198,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,258,000 after purchasing an additional 40,203 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund by 170.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 43,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 27,251 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $140,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 55,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 12,215 shares in the last quarter.

About First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund

First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Asset Management Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in investment grade and below-investment grade government and corporate debt securities.

