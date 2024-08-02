First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund (NYSE:FAM) Short Interest Up 13.7% in July

First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund (NYSE:FAM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 35,600 shares, a growth of 13.7% from the June 30th total of 31,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.
First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund Trading Up 1.0 %
Shares of FAM stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $6.49. 37,800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,667. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.38. First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $5.38 and a fifty-two week high of $6.67.
First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 1st.
About First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund
First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Asset Management Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in investment grade and below-investment grade government and corporate debt securities.
