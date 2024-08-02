F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.39 EPS

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The network technology company reported $3.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by $0.39, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $695.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $686.06 million. F5 had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 19.94%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.46 EPS.

F5 Stock Up 1.5 %

FFIV traded up $2.98 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $203.64. 1,433,261 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 505,703. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.08. F5 has a 1-year low of $145.45 and a 1-year high of $205.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $171.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $179.26.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Thomas Dean Fountain sold 851 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.53, for a total value of $142,568.03. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,597,385.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other F5 news, Director Michael L. Dreyer sold 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.93, for a total transaction of $377,842.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $817,315.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas Dean Fountain sold 851 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.53, for a total value of $142,568.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,597,385.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 13,186 shares of company stock valued at $2,274,549. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FFIV has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on F5 from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on F5 from $167.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on F5 from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on F5 from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on F5 from $189.00 to $214.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $200.89.

About F5

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The company's distributed cloud services enable its customers to deploy, secure, and operate applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

Featured Stories

