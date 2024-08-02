F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV) Issues Q4 2024 Earnings Guidance

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Free Report) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 3.380-3.500 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 3.330. The company issued revenue guidance of $720.0 million-$740.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $717.4 million. F5 also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 13.100-13.100 EPS.

FFIV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of F5 from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on F5 from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on F5 from $167.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on F5 from $182.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on F5 from $189.00 to $214.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, F5 has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $200.89.

NASDAQ:FFIV traded down $9.28 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $194.36. 590,054 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 506,278. The company has a market capitalization of $11.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.08. F5 has a twelve month low of $145.45 and a twelve month high of $205.92. The company’s 50 day moving average is $172.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $179.43.

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The network technology company reported $3.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $695.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $686.06 million. F5 had a return on equity of 21.03% and a net margin of 19.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.46 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that F5 will post 9.64 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Michael L. Dreyer sold 2,250 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.93, for a total value of $377,842.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,867 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $817,315.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael L. Dreyer sold 2,250 shares of F5 stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.93, for a total value of $377,842.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $817,315.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,335 shares of company stock worth $2,131,981. Insiders own 0.58% of the company's stock.

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The company's distributed cloud services enable its customers to deploy, secure, and operate applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

