Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) Price Target Raised to $288.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from $284.00 to $288.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on ESS. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $232.00 to $269.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $240.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $250.00 to $266.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $267.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $255.00 to $282.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $264.65.

Essex Property Trust Stock Down 1.5 %

Essex Property Trust Dividend Announcement

ESS stock traded down $4.17 during trading on Thursday, reaching $281.52. The stock had a trading volume of 215,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 382,273. Essex Property Trust has a one year low of $203.85 and a one year high of $292.37. The company has a quick ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company’s 50 day moving average is $274.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $253.14. The company has a market capitalization of $18.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.86.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were given a $2.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $9.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. Essex Property Trust’s payout ratio is currently 119.80%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Essex Property Trust

In related news, CEO Angela L. Kleiman sold 3,780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.27, for a total transaction of $1,051,860.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 9,494 shares in the company, valued at $2,641,895.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Angela L. Kleiman sold 3,780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.27, for a total value of $1,051,860.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,641,895.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Keith R. Guericke sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.57, for a total value of $2,745,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,118 shares in the company, valued at $4,425,519.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Essex Property Trust

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ESS. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 645.2% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $778,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,374,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 143,828 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,353,000 after acquiring an additional 2,332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 40,905 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,212,000 after acquiring an additional 6,743 shares during the last quarter. 96.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Essex Property Trust

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 252 apartment communities comprising approximately 62,000 apartment homes with an additional property in active development.

See Also

