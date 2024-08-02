Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) Short Interest Down 8.0% in July

Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,610,000 shares, a drop of 8.0% from the June 30th total of 1,750,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 578,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Equinix news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 2,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $800.50, for a total transaction of $1,657,035.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,758 shares in the company, valued at $10,212,779. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $812.98, for a total transaction of $81,298.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,341,780.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 2,070 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $800.50, for a total value of $1,657,035.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,212,779. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Equinix

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Equinix by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,503,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,319,917,000 after purchasing an additional 238,815 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Equinix by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 2,591,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,087,096,000 after purchasing an additional 13,988 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Equinix during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,574,132,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Equinix by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,888,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,428,606,000 after purchasing an additional 238,883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Equinix by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,391,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,148,504,000 after purchasing an additional 47,795 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Equinix Price Performance

Equinix Dividend Announcement

Shares of Equinix stock traded up $20.94 during trading on Thursday, reaching $811.18. 622,717 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 569,080. Equinix has a 1-year low of $677.80 and a 1-year high of $914.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $770.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $796.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $76.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.36, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.68.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were issued a $4.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a $17.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. Equinix’s payout ratio is presently 170.91%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EQIX. TD Cowen dropped their target price on Equinix from $862.00 to $859.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Equinix from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $825.00 to $875.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Mizuho assumed coverage on Equinix in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $873.00 price target on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on Equinix from $669.00 to $671.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Equinix from $950.00 to $922.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $875.50.

About Equinix

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

