Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) Shares Gap Up to $3.64

Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK – Get Free Report) (TSE:EDR)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $3.64, but opened at $3.77. Endeavour Silver shares last traded at $3.69, with a volume of 1,001,708 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on EXK. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Endeavour Silver in a report on Monday, June 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. Alliance Global Partners upped their price objective on Endeavour Silver from $4.00 to $5.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. StockNews.com raised Endeavour Silver to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Endeavour Silver from $6.50 to $6.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, CIBC increased their price target on Endeavour Silver from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.90.

Get Endeavour Silver alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on EXK

Endeavour Silver Stock Performance

Institutional Trading of Endeavour Silver

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $828.58 million, a PE ratio of -166.50 and a beta of 1.69.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EXK. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Endeavour Silver in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Endeavour Silver in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. MCIA Inc acquired a new position in shares of Endeavour Silver during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft acquired a new position in shares of Endeavour Silver during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Endeavour Silver by 61.6% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 20,603 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 7,852 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.06% of the company’s stock.

Endeavour Silver Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Endeavour Silver Corp., a silver mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties in Chile and the United States. It explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company was formerly known as Endeavour Gold Corp.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Endeavour Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endeavour Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.