Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.85.

Several research firms recently weighed in on EFC. JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of Ellington Financial from $14.50 to $14.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. StockNews.com raised Ellington Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Jonestrading began coverage on Ellington Financial in a research note on Friday, April 19th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their price target on shares of Ellington Financial from $15.50 to $13.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 18th.

Shares of NYSE EFC opened at $12.69 on Friday. Ellington Financial has a 12 month low of $10.88 and a 12 month high of $13.69. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.83 and a beta of 1.97. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.99. The company has a quick ratio of 46.79, a current ratio of 46.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.99.

Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.07). Ellington Financial had a return on equity of 10.51% and a net margin of 66.65%. The company had revenue of $31.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.68 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Ellington Financial will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.29%. Ellington Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 243.75%.

In related news, CIO Michael W. Vranos sold 5,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.12, for a total value of $71,508.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 179,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,177,418.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CIO Michael W. Vranos sold 5,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.12, for a total transaction of $71,508.00. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 179,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,177,418.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CIO Michael W. Vranos sold 8,300 shares of Ellington Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.15, for a total value of $100,845.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 160,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,954,619.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,500 shares of company stock valued at $272,866 in the last 90 days. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EFC. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Ellington Financial in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Ellington Financial by 150.2% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,562 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Ellington Financial by 100.9% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,424 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Ellington Financial by 35.9% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 992 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in Ellington Financial by 42.8% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 4,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299 shares during the last quarter. 55.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ellington Financial Inc, through its subsidiary, Ellington Financial Operating Partnership LLC, acquires and manages mortgage-related, consumer-related, corporate-related, and other financial assets in the United States. The company acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) backed by prime jumbo, Alt-A, manufactured housing, and subprime mortgage; RMBS for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the U.S.

