Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $1.50

Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 31st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 29th will be paid a dividend of 1.50 per share by the asset manager on Friday, September 13th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th.

Diamond Hill Investment Group Stock Performance

DHIL stock traded down $4.66 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $152.87. 2,014 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,903. Diamond Hill Investment Group has a 52-week low of $135.44 and a 52-week high of $180.08. The business has a 50 day moving average of $148.60 and a 200-day moving average of $152.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $423.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 1.00.

Diamond Hill Investment Group (NASDAQ:DHIL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The asset manager reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Diamond Hill Investment Group had a return on equity of 19.45% and a net margin of 28.97%. The business had revenue of $36.30 million for the quarter.

Insider Activity

About Diamond Hill Investment Group

In other news, Director James F. Laird, Jr. sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.40, for a total transaction of $396,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,435,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In related news, Director James F. Laird, Jr. sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.40, for a total value of $396,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,435,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Heather E. Brilliant acquired 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $139.38 per share, for a total transaction of $34,845.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 46,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,493,574.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 1,150 shares of company stock valued at $165,541. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, Diamond Hill Capital Management, Inc, provides investment advisory and fund administration services in the United States. It offers investment advisory and related services to clients through pooled vehicles, such as private fund; separately managed accounts; collective investment trusts; and other pooled vehicles, including sub-advised funds and model delivery programs.

