Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN) Receives $10.70 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.40.

A number of brokerages have commented on DENN. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Denny’s from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com cut Denny’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Truist Financial cut their price target on Denny’s from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Wedbush cut their price target on Denny’s from $8.50 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Denny’s in a research note on Wednesday.

Get Denny's alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Denny’s

Insider Activity at Denny’s

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Denny’s

In other news, CFO Robert P. Verostek acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.53 per share, with a total value of $65,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,000 shares in the company, valued at $156,720. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, CFO Robert P. Verostek acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.53 per share, with a total value of $65,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,000 shares in the company, valued at $156,720. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Jay C. Gilmore bought 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.51 per share, with a total value of $78,120.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 121,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $789,187.77. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fruth Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of Denny’s by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Fruth Investment Management now owns 26,500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Denny’s by 126.7% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,538 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,536 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Denny’s by 726.2% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,685 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 3,239 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Denny’s by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 98,668 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,074,000 after buying an additional 5,645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skylands Capital LLC grew its holdings in Denny’s by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 99,800 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,086,000 after buying an additional 5,725 shares in the last quarter. 85.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Denny’s Price Performance

Shares of DENN opened at $7.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.34. The stock has a market cap of $364.14 million, a PE ratio of 16.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 2.01. Denny’s has a 12 month low of $6.33 and a 12 month high of $11.16.

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $115.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.98 million. Denny’s had a negative return on equity of 57.88% and a net margin of 4.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Denny’s will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

About Denny’s

(Get Free Report

Denny's Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates franchised full-service restaurant chains under the Denny's and Keke's Breakfast Cafe brands in the United States and internationally. The company was formerly known as Advantica Restaurant Group, Inc and changed its name to Denny's Corporation in July 2002.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Denny's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denny's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.