Dayforce (NYSE:DAY) Given New $75.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Dayforce (NYSE:DAY – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock.

DAY has been the subject of several other research reports. William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of Dayforce in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $82.00 price target on shares of Dayforce in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Dayforce from $72.00 to $66.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Dayforce from $63.00 to $53.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Dayforce from $64.00 to $52.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dayforce currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $68.40.

Shares of NYSE DAY traded down $2.59 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $53.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 985,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,663,569. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $51.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Dayforce has a 1 year low of $47.08 and a 1 year high of $75.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 162.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.27.

Dayforce (NYSE:DAY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.02). Dayforce had a net margin of 2.89% and a return on equity of 6.42%. The business had revenue of $431.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $426.15 million. Analysts anticipate that Dayforce will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dayforce Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources, payroll and tax, workforce management, wallet, benefits, and talent intelligence functionalities; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.

