Cosmos Price Reaches $5.34 (ATOM)

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 2nd. One Cosmos coin can now be purchased for approximately $5.34 or 0.00008465 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Cosmos has traded 13.2% lower against the US dollar. Cosmos has a market cap of $2.09 billion and $135.23 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.10 or 0.00038181 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.73 or 0.00007501 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.69 or 0.00013766 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0838 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00001757 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00004181 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000569 BTC.

Cosmos Coin Profile

ATOM uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 3rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 390,930,671 coins. Cosmos’ official website is cosmos.network. The Reddit community for Cosmos is https://reddit.com/r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @cosmos and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Cosmos is blog.cosmos.network.

Buying and Selling Cosmos

According to CryptoCompare, “ATOM is the native cryptocurrency of the Cosmos Network. It is used to pay for transaction and network fees, as well as for staking to secure the network and earning rewards. ATOM tokens are used to create incentives and rewards for validators and delegators, allowing them to earn rewards for participating in consensus and safeguarding the network. ATOM tokens are also used to vote on governance proposals, allowing users to have a say in the direction of the network.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cosmos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cosmos using one of the exchanges listed above.

