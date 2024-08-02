Corning (NYSE:GLW) Shares Gap Down to $42.68

Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $42.68, but opened at $39.55. Corning shares last traded at $38.48, with a volume of 4,733,577 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GLW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Corning from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday. Argus upped their target price on shares of Corning from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Corning from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Corning from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Fox Advisors upgraded shares of Corning from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.23.

Get Corning alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Corning

Corning Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $34.28 billion, a PE ratio of 56.80, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $40.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.01. Corning had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 3.53%. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. Corning’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Corning Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 157.75%.

Insider Activity at Corning

In related news, VP Martin J. Curran sold 16,416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.70, for a total value of $553,219.20. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 65,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,210,652.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Jeffrey W. Evenson sold 12,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.39, for a total transaction of $479,713.70. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 57,280 shares in the company, valued at $2,141,699.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Martin J. Curran sold 16,416 shares of Corning stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.70, for a total value of $553,219.20. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 65,598 shares in the company, valued at $2,210,652.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 132,683 shares of company stock valued at $4,466,007. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Corning

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Chilton Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Corning by 240.0% during the second quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 8,500 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Corning in the second quarter worth $552,000. Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corning in the second quarter worth $811,000. FSA Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Corning in the second quarter valued at $288,000. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Corning by 0.6% during the second quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 314,730 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $12,227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,753 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.80% of the company’s stock.

Corning Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.