California State Teachers Retirement System Purchases 382 Shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 155,081 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.16% of STERIS worth $34,865,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of STERIS by 9.4% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 570 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its holdings in shares of STERIS by 0.4% during the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 13,857 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,115,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in shares of STERIS by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 716 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of STERIS by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 3,520 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $774,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.Safra Asset Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of STERIS by 77.9% during the first quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 121 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. 94.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

STE stock traded up $1.52 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $238.76. The company had a trading volume of 522,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 482,370. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $223.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $222.03. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $23.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.50 and a beta of 0.83. STERIS plc has a 12-month low of $195.47 and a 12-month high of $254.00.

STERIS ( NYSE:STE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. STERIS had a net margin of 6.95% and a return on equity of 13.73%. The business’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.30 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that STERIS plc will post 9.25 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $265.00 price objective on shares of STERIS in a report on Friday, July 26th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of STERIS in a research report on Friday, May 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of STERIS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $225.00 price objective (up previously from $220.00) on shares of STERIS in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, STERIS presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $241.60.

In related news, Director Jacqueline B. Kosecoff sold 4,584 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.53, for a total value of $1,061,333.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Jacqueline B. Kosecoff sold 4,584 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.53, for a total value of $1,061,333.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Cary L. Majors sold 2,024 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.13, for a total transaction of $469,831.12. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,369 shares in the company, valued at $2,639,085.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 7,762 shares of company stock worth $1,798,477. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

