California State Teachers Retirement System Lowers Stake in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

California State Teachers Retirement System reduced its stake in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Free Report) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 276,991 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 10,687 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $31,062,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. PBMares Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in DTE Energy by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,301 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its position in DTE Energy by 2.2% during the first quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 4,972 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $558,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association grew its position in DTE Energy by 2.9% during the first quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 3,771 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 41,908 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,700,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its holdings in DTE Energy by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 45,568 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,110,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. 76.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get DTE Energy alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on DTE shares. StockNews.com raised shares of DTE Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Barclays lifted their target price on DTE Energy from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $116.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 24th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on DTE Energy from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, DTE Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.30.

DTE Energy Price Performance

Shares of DTE traded down $0.07 on Wednesday, reaching $120.56. The stock had a trading volume of 1,046,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,098,714. DTE Energy has a twelve month low of $90.14 and a twelve month high of $120.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.95 billion, a PE ratio of 19.73, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $113.29 and a 200 day moving average of $110.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 12.18% and a net margin of 11.18%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that DTE Energy will post 6.7 EPS for the current year.

DTE Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. DTE Energy’s payout ratio is 66.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Vice Chairman Trevor F. Lauer sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.07, for a total transaction of $402,745.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 59,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,843,788.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other DTE Energy news, COO Mark W. Stiers sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.00, for a total transaction of $1,160,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 41,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,862,836. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Trevor F. Lauer sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.07, for a total transaction of $402,745.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 59,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,843,788.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,698 shares of company stock worth $1,702,444. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DTE Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to various residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through coal-fired plants, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DTE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DTE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DTE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.