California State Teachers Retirement System Has $40.76 Million Stake in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

California State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Free Report) by 0.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 219,653 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 201 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.15% of AvalonBay Communities worth $40,759,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Byrne Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 270.0% during the first quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. BROOKFIELD Corp ON acquired a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 50.0% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Bear Mountain Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the fourth quarter valued at $66,000. 92.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AvalonBay Communities alerts:

AvalonBay Communities Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE AVB traded down $1.40 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $204.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 878,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 721,113. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $201.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $189.77. The stock has a market cap of $29.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.96. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $160.45 and a 52 week high of $211.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

AvalonBay Communities Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a $1.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $6.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.19%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $194.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $207.00 to $213.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $185.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $205.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $193.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $207.76.

Get Our Latest Analysis on AvalonBay Communities

AvalonBay Communities Profile

(Free Report)

As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 299 apartment communities containing 90,669 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion regions of Raleigh-Durham and Charlotte, North Carolina, Southeast Florida, Dallas and Austin, Texas, and Denver, Colorado.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AvalonBay Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvalonBay Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.