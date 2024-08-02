California State Teachers Retirement System Has $38.85 Million Holdings in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Free Report) by 0.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 118,477 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.16% of Align Technology worth $38,851,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Align Technology by 0.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,375,147 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,746,378,000 after purchasing an additional 25,362 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Align Technology by 41.4% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,509,080 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $413,488,000 after purchasing an additional 441,754 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Align Technology by 1.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,132,742 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $371,449,000 after buying an additional 11,800 shares during the period. Bares Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Align Technology by 44.4% in the first quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 819,930 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $268,871,000 after buying an additional 252,220 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Align Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $223,610,000. 88.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALGN traded up $0.72 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $231.88. 856,766 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 784,317. Align Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $176.34 and a fifty-two week high of $384.90. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $247.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $279.96. The firm has a market cap of $17.46 billion, a PE ratio of 38.20, a P/E/G ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 1.66.

Align Technology ( NASDAQ:ALGN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.09. Align Technology had a net margin of 11.34% and a return on equity of 14.07%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.73 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Align Technology, Inc. will post 7.64 earnings per share for the current year.

ALGN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $370.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $328.00 to $310.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 25th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $370.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Align Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $322.78.

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners, and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. The company's Clear Aligner segment offers comprehensive products, including Invisalign comprehensive package that addresses the orthodontic needs of younger patients, such as mandibular advancement, compliance indicators, and compensation for tooth eruption; and Invisalign First Phase I and Invisalign First Comprehensive Phase 2 package for younger patients generally between the ages of six and ten years, which is a mixture of primary/baby and permanent teeth.

