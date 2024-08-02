California State Teachers Retirement System Has $28.78 Million Stake in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

California State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its holdings in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Free Report) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 231,777 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,568 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.15% of Cincinnati Financial worth $28,780,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CINF. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 252.2% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 243 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cincinnati Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Cincinnati Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC acquired a new position in Cincinnati Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in Cincinnati Financial in the first quarter valued at about $47,000. 65.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CINF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup raised Cincinnati Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $126.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Roth Mkm upped their price objective on Cincinnati Financial from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Cincinnati Financial from $136.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Cincinnati Financial from $143.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $133.57.

Cincinnati Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CINF traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $130.62. 1,438,467 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 787,616. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.27. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $96.86 and a 52 week high of $131.08. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $118.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.55.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The insurance provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 20.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

Cincinnati Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th were issued a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 18th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.56%.

Cincinnati Financial Profile

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. It operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

Featured Stories

