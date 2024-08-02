California State Teachers Retirement System Buys 13,817 Shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Free Report) by 5.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 276,397 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 13,817 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.18% of Atmos Energy worth $32,855,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kennedy Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 21,991 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,614,000 after buying an additional 2,255 shares during the last quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC now owns 30,406 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,614,000 after buying an additional 1,779 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Atmos Energy in the 1st quarter worth $242,000. Ascent Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 16,253 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,932,000 after buying an additional 2,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 438,634 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $52,140,000 after buying an additional 7,396 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Atmos Energy

In related news, Director Diana J. Walters sold 400 shares of Atmos Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total transaction of $47,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $419,018. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ATO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $122.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 24th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Atmos Energy in a report on Friday, April 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $124.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Atmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Atmos Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $130.00 to $132.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $128.67.

Atmos Energy Trading Down 0.3 %

Atmos Energy stock traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $127.89. The stock had a trading volume of 1,809,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 913,446. The stock has a market cap of $19.30 billion, a PE ratio of 19.17, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.67. Atmos Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $101.00 and a 52 week high of $128.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.32.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.23. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 24.65% and a return on equity of 9.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.48 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Atmos Energy Co. will post 6.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Atmos Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 28th were given a dividend of $0.805 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 24th. This represents a $3.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.28%.

Atmos Energy Profile

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

