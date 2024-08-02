California State Teachers Retirement System Acquires 2,790 Shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Free Report) by 0.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 346,591 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,790 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in NetApp were worth $36,382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in NTAP. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of NetApp during the fourth quarter worth $232,502,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in NetApp by 57.5% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,643,780 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $497,556,000 after purchasing an additional 2,059,574 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in NetApp by 254.8% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 2,304,512 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $241,905,000 after purchasing an additional 1,654,942 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in NetApp by 127.0% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,698,277 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $149,720,000 after purchasing an additional 950,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in NetApp in the fourth quarter valued at $74,257,000. 92.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NetApp Price Performance

NTAP stock traded up $4.41 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $126.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,086,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,948,905. The stock has a market cap of $26.13 billion, a PE ratio of 26.42, a P/E/G ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. NetApp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.82 and a fifty-two week high of $135.01. The company’s 50 day moving average is $125.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.79.

NetApp Increases Dividend

NetApp ( NASDAQ:NTAP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The data storage provider reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. NetApp had a net margin of 15.73% and a return on equity of 114.54%. NetApp’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that NetApp, Inc. will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 5th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. This is an increase from NetApp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.83%.

NetApp declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 30th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the data storage provider to reacquire up to 4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of NetApp in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of NetApp from $100.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Argus increased their target price on shares of NetApp from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of NetApp from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of NetApp from $106.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NetApp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.81.

Insider Transactions at NetApp

In other news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.46, for a total transaction of $2,848,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 64,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,387,583.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Thomas Michael Nevens sold 3,334 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.33, for a total value of $424,518.22. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,458,565.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Cesar Cernuda sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.46, for a total transaction of $2,848,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 64,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,387,583.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,786 shares of company stock worth $5,395,146 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

About NetApp

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

