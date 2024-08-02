BMO Capital Markets Cuts Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) Price Target to $145.00

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from $160.00 to $145.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

ENTG has been the subject of several other research reports. Mizuho upgraded shares of Entegris from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $143.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Entegris in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Entegris in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $146.80.

Entegris Stock Down 4.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ENTG traded down $4.76 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $105.12. 1,166,298 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,469,239. Entegris has a 12 month low of $84.13 and a 12 month high of $147.57. The company has a market cap of $15.85 billion, a PE ratio of 52.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $132.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $131.72.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.01. Entegris had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 5.61%. The company had revenue of $812.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $802.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Entegris will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Entegris Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 31st. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio is 19.23%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Daniel D. Woodland sold 15,000 shares of Entegris stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $2,175,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 37,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,431,265. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Daniel D. Woodland sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $2,175,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 37,457 shares in the company, valued at $5,431,265. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Clinton M. Haris sold 5,005 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.74, for a total value of $624,323.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,316,004. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 70,796 shares of company stock worth $9,870,921 over the last ninety days. 0.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ENTG. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Entegris in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Entegris in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Entegris during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Entegris during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in shares of Entegris during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000.

About Entegris

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Materials Solutions (MS); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

