Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $666.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $635.75 million. Benchmark Electronics had a net margin of 2.45% and a return on equity of 7.21%. The company’s revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. Benchmark Electronics updated its Q3 guidance to $0.52-$0.58 EPS and its Q3 2024 guidance to 0.520-0.580 EPS.

Benchmark Electronics Trading Down 4.0 %

Benchmark Electronics stock traded down $1.74 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $41.92. 92,929 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 340,370. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 23.84 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.66. Benchmark Electronics has a 12-month low of $22.66 and a 12-month high of $48.58.

Get Benchmark Electronics alerts:

Benchmark Electronics Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Benchmark Electronics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.07%.

Insider Transactions at Benchmark Electronics

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In other Benchmark Electronics news, CFO Arvind Kamal sold 783 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.38, for a total transaction of $30,051.54. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $795,809.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other Benchmark Electronics news, SVP Jan M. Janick sold 6,777 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.87, for a total transaction of $263,421.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 67,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,634,375.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Arvind Kamal sold 783 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.38, for a total transaction of $30,051.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,735 shares in the company, valued at $795,809.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,560 shares of company stock valued at $688,374. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BHE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Benchmark Electronics from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on shares of Benchmark Electronics from $35.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised shares of Benchmark Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Fox Advisors lowered Benchmark Electronics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Sidoti downgraded Benchmark Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.33.

Read Our Latest Report on Benchmark Electronics

About Benchmark Electronics

(Get Free Report)

Benchmark Electronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers product design, engineering services, technology solutions, and manufacturing services in the Americas, Asia, and Europe. The company provides engineering services and technology solutions, including new product design, prototype, testing, and related engineering services; and custom testing and technology solutions, as well as automation equipment design and build services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Benchmark Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Benchmark Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.