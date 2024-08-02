B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Grows Position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 543.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,595 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 12,327 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $4,172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ROK. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 39,237 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,182,000 after purchasing an additional 2,854 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 49.5% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 20,052 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,226,000 after buying an additional 6,638 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 805 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the fourth quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, Monte Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC now owns 4,172 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after acquiring an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.75% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Rockwell Automation

In related news, SVP Tessa M. Myers sold 528 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.78, for a total transaction of $133,995.84. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $943,554.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP Tessa M. Myers sold 528 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.78, for a total transaction of $133,995.84. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $943,554.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Tessa M. Myers sold 248 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.37, for a total value of $63,579.76. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,088,547.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,199 shares of company stock worth $572,750. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of ROK traded up $3.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $278.65. The stock had a trading volume of 520,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 967,846. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $265.87 and its 200 day moving average is $276.21. The firm has a market cap of $31.77 billion, a PE ratio of 26.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 1 year low of $249.00 and a 1 year high of $339.65.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 13.19% and a return on equity of 34.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.01 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 10.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rockwell Automation Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 12th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.88%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Rockwell Automation from $312.00 to $305.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $322.00 to $316.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Monday, July 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $256.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $310.00 to $304.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rockwell Automation presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $300.71.

Rockwell Automation Profile

(Free Report)

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

Featured Stories

