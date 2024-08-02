AvidXchange (NASDAQ:AVDX) Price Target Cut to $12.00 by Analysts at KeyCorp

AvidXchange (NASDAQ:AVDX – Free Report) had its target price lowered by KeyCorp from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of AvidXchange from $13.50 to $11.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of AvidXchange from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of AvidXchange from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of AvidXchange from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a sell rating and set a $11.50 price objective (down previously from $13.00) on shares of AvidXchange in a research note on Monday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.00.

AVDX traded down $0.45 on Thursday, reaching $7.80. 1,803,399 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,022,632. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.48 and its 200-day moving average is $11.78. The company has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.00 and a beta of 1.03. AvidXchange has a twelve month low of $6.88 and a twelve month high of $13.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34.

AvidXchange (NASDAQ:AVDX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $105.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.33 million. AvidXchange had a negative net margin of 3.18% and a negative return on equity of 0.23%. Equities analysts predict that AvidXchange will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Michael Praeger sold 25,418 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.24, for a total transaction of $285,698.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,495,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $117,969,948.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Michael Praeger sold 25,418 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.24, for a total value of $285,698.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 10,495,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $117,969,948.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Daniel Drees sold 13,762 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.24, for a total transaction of $154,684.88. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 758,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,524,483.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 152,897 shares of company stock valued at $1,695,238. 10.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AVDX. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in AvidXchange by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,877,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,263,000 after acquiring an additional 372,291 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AvidXchange in the fourth quarter worth about $1,875,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in AvidXchange during the 4th quarter worth about $178,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in AvidXchange by 114.4% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 23,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 12,700 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in AvidXchange by 90.3% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 116,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,443,000 after buying an additional 55,254 shares during the period. 80.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AvidXchange Holdings, Inc provides accounts payable (AP) automation software and payment solutions for middle market businesses and their suppliers in North America. The company offers AP automation software, a SaaS-based solution that automates and digitizes capture, review, approval, and payment of invoices for buyers; the AvidPay network that connects two-sided payments with buyers and suppliers; and the AvidXchange Supplier Hub, which provides supplier insights to cash flow, tools for in-network invoices and payments, and early payment feature.

