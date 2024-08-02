AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The medical device company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.17), Briefing.com reports. AtriCure had a negative net margin of 8.98% and a negative return on equity of 7.85%. The company had revenue of $116.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.12) EPS. AtriCure’s revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. AtriCure updated its FY 2024 guidance to -0.820–0.740 EPS.

AtriCure Stock Down 2.0 %

ATRC traded down $0.43 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.57. The company had a trading volume of 2,043,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 784,174. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.02. AtriCure has a one year low of $18.94 and a one year high of $57.77. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of -26.96 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on AtriCure from $57.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler cut their target price on AtriCure from $65.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer upgraded AtriCure from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of AtriCure from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of AtriCure from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.44.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Salvatore Privitera purchased 5,000 shares of AtriCure stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.25 per share, with a total value of $111,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 103,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,298,202.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

About AtriCure

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for surgical ablation of cardiac tissue, exclusion of the left atrial appendage, and temporarily blocking pain by ablating peripheral nerves to medical centers in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy Clamps, single-use disposable radio frequency products; multifunctional pens and linear ablation devices, such as the MAX Pen device that enables surgeons to evaluate cardiac arrhythmias, perform temporary cardiac pacing, sensing, and stimulation, and ablate cardiac tissue with the same device; and the Coolrail device, which enables users to make longer linear lines of ablation.

